On March 6, 2025 at 6:18 PM Penticton RCMP responded to reports of a shooting that had just occurred in the 200 block of Maple Street in Penticton.

On March 12, 2025 at 5:50 PM, the investigation led police to a residence on Government Street, and Penticton RCMP along with Southeast District Emergency Response Team members executed a warrant and arrested one of the outstanding suspects without incident.

At the same time, frontline officers attended another location in Penticton and arrested the third suspect. During the arrest of both suspects on March 12, 2025, firearms were found and seized. All believed to be responsible for this shooting have now been identified and charges are pending. Exceptional police work has led to the safe arrests of three offenders.

