Penticton RCMP have launched an investigation following a violent assault and a vehicle fire this week.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on Feb 12, officers responded to a call on Knight Street.

Witnesses reported a man being violently assaulted and struck by the suspects vehicle as it fled the scene.

The victim, a 42-year-old resident of Penticton, was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Authorities said he is stable and expected to recover.

Shortly after the assault, police were alerted to a Ford F350 found fully engulfed in flames on Dartmouth Drive, near Grouse Place.

Investigators believe the vehicle is linked to the earlier attack and are working to establish the events that connect the two incidents.

“The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and we want to ensure the public that based on initial findings, there is no immediate risk to public safety," Superintendent Beth McAndie said in a press release. "Our investigators will continue to work diligently to identify suspects in this case.”

Penticton RCMP are urging anyone with information to come forward.