This summer, the Penticton RCMP, in partnership with the City of Penticton, the BC Restaurant and Food Service Association (BCRFA), and Restaurants Canada has launched the well-known Inadmissible Patrons Program (IPP), within the city.

The long-running Inadmissible Patrons Program has been successfully implemented in numerous communities throughout B.C. This initiative aims to enhance security and prevent criminal activity in and around licensed establishments, such as restaurants and hotels. By creating a safer environment, the effort seeks to deter gang members from engaging in illegal activity in Penticton.

IPP Objectives

Public Safety: To deter public violence caused by organized crime groups and their associates by making it known that they are unwelcome in and will be removed from participating businesses. Patron Safety: To reduce the threat of collateral violence to establishment and hotel patrons by deterring individuals, whose activities pose a risk to public safety, from frequenting participating locations. Staff Safety: To reduce interactions between staff members and individuals associated to criminal activity in order to eliminate the intimidation and fear such contact can bring.

Who are Inadmissible Patrons?

An Inadmissible Patron is defined as a person whose lifestyle, associations and/or activities pose a risk to public safety, either directly or from third parties. This includes people who are involved with or associated to organized crime, gangs, and the drug trade.

In determining if someone is considered an Inadmissible Patron, police officers will weigh factors such as length of criminal history, seriousness of past criminal offences, risk the person poses to the public, current associates, and length of time since last offence. Outright bans will not be a part of the IPP and the Penticton RCMP will not maintain a list of Inadmissible Patrons.

How IPP Works

Licenced bars, restaurants and hotels in Penticton that choose to join the IPP will sign an Inadmissible Patron Agreement (IPA) that authorizes the Penticton RCMP to act on the establishment’s behalf to identify and remove Inadmissible Patrons from the premises. Under the BC Trespass Act, authorized persons can require a person’s name and address (Section 8(1)) and ask them to leave the premises (Section 4(3)). Inadmissible Patrons will not be arrested or charged, providing they leave the establishment when requested by a person in authority.

Program Participants

Participating businesses will prominently display the IPP sign in their windows or other highly visible locations. This sign outlines the program’s parameters, ensuring that all patrons are informed about its guidelines.

The Inadmissible Patrons Program is a vital initiative in our ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and prevent criminal activity within licensed establishments. By working closely with local businesses, we aim to create a secure environment for all establishments and visitors in Penticton, says Superintendent Beth McAndie of the Penticton RCMP.

If your business would like to participate in the IPP program, please contact Cst. Byer at jesse.byer@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or 250-492-4300.