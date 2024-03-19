On March 13th, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to a report of an unknown man being discovered inside a residence on Atkinson St.

On March 13th, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to a report of an unknown man being discovered inside a residence on Atkinson St.

Moments prior, the residents of the home were woken to find the man standing inside their kitchen. When confronted, the man was nonaggressive and agreeable to leaving.

Upon the man departing on foot, the homeowner called 911.

Officers responded immediately, along with assistance from Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Section.

After an exhaustive search, the suspect was not immediately located.

No one was injured, and nothing valuable appeared to have been taken during the incident. The motivation behind the intrusion is being investigated.

“Subsequent to further investigation, a 35-year-old man, known to police, was later identified and arrested”, says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP Spokesperson. “RCMP will be forwarding details of their investigation to the BC Prosecution Service”.

“This type of situation is a homeowner’s worst nightmare,” said Cpl. Grandy. “The resident’s quick decision to call 911 was crucial in ensuring their own safety, and later in assisting officers in securing evidence which helped identify the suspect”.