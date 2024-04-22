RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Chad Ferguson, who was reported missing on April 18, 2024.

Chad was last seen on April 14, 2024.

Description of Chad Ferguson:

Caucasian male

43 years

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

135 lbs (61 kg)

brown hair

blue eyes

He was last seen wearing:

black base ball cap

blue plaid sweater

blue jeans

brown boots

Police are very concerned for Chad's health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chad Ferguson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).