Penticton RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Grady James Pearson, who was reported missing on July 16, 2024.

Grady Pearson was last seen in Penticton on July 15, 2024.

Description of Grady Pearson:

Caucasian male

21 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

150 lbs (68 kg)

brown hair

hazel eyes

He was last seen wearing:

brown shirt

shorts

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grady Pearson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).