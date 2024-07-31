Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying person(s) responsible for an altercation that occurred around 11:50 pm Friday, July 26, 2024. This incident was reported to Penticton RCMP on Monday, July 29, 2024.

The victim, an elderly male, reported that he was traveling on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Main Street when he encountered four unknown males, who then allegedly assaulted him, knocking him off his mobility scooter. The victim suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home.

Penticton RCMP is seeking witnesses, CCTV or anyone with dash cameras who was in the area of 700 Main Street on July 26, 2024 between 11:30 pm to July 27, 2024 at 1:00 am, who have not already spoken with police to call 250-492-4300.

Penticton RCMP would also like to remind the public of the importance of reporting these types of matters immediately to ensure that police can better their chances at identifying suspects and preserve evidence.

Anyone with information related to crime is reminded to call the Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.