As students head back to school, many parents are excited to share their children’s milestones by posting back-to-school photos on social media. While these moments are cherished, the Penticton RCMP is urging families to be mindful of the personal information that can be unintentionally shared with the public.

Risks of sharing personal information online

When posting back-to-school photos, parents may inadvertently share details that could put their children at risk. Information such as the child’s name, age, school name, grade level, and location can be used by individuals with malicious intent to target children or commit identity theft.

While it’s natural to want to share these proud moments with friends and family, it’s important to remember that what you post online can be seen by more than just your intended audience, says Cst. Kelly Brett, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. Even with privacy settings in place, personal information can still be accessed by strangers.

Safety tips for sharing back-to-school photos

To help protect children’s privacy and safety, the Penticton RCMP offers the following tips for parents and guardians when sharing back-to-school photos online:

Avoid showing identifiable information: Be cautious about including details like your child’s full name, school name, grade level, or any visible school logos or badges in photos.

Check your privacy settings: Ensure that your social media accounts are set to private and review who can see your posts. Limit your audience to close friends and family members.

Consider the background: Before posting a photo, check the background for any visible landmarks, street signs, or house numbers that could reveal your location.

Delay posting: Consider waiting until the end of the day or even the next day to post photos. This prevents real-time tracking of your child’s location.

Discuss online safety with your child: Use this opportunity to talk with your child about the importance of protecting personal information online. Make sure they understand not to share details about their school or schedule with strangers online.

While staying safe online is crucial, it’s equally as important to remember safety on our roads. With the school year fast approaching, Penticton RCMP is also reminding residents to adhere to the 30 km/h speed limit in all school and play ground zones, which is now in effect all day, every day.

To ensure compliance with these new speed limits, officers will be actively enforcing the 30 km/h zones in school and playground areas. Safety is our top priority, and strict enforcement will help protect our community’s children, says Cst. Brett.