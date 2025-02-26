More than 5,000 visitors from throughout North America will be arriving this week ahead of the Canadian Sport Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships, taking place in Penticton from March 2-16.

“We are proud to host this event and would like to extend a warm welcome to all the competitors and spectators who are coming to our community, many of whom are travelling great distances,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Penticton is a strong hockey community and it’s events like these that provide an opportunity for us to showcase our city on a broader scale, while supporting local businesses.”

This event marks the second year of a 10-year agreement signed between the CSSHL and its partners including Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton. The annual economic impact of last year’s event is estimated to have been $5.23 million.

This year, 104 teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington will compete at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are available through their website and box office, with more details available at soec.ca.