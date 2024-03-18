Patients in the South Okanagan area are benefiting from a new, state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH).

“Investing in a second CT scanner at PRH is an important part of our strategy to increase efficiencies to better support patient care in the South Okanagan – Similkameen area,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “This innovative new equipment will help to provide the highest standard of care for the evolving needs of our patients, increasing access and reducing waits for this important diagnostic service.”

The new CT scanner at PRH marks a significant investment in health-care innovation. Thanks to support from the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation, staff and patients now have access to a highly efficient scanner resulting in more patients scans per day.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the power of community collaboration in shaping the future of health care,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO, SOS Medical Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to our generous donors who funded a significant portion of the new machine. We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative project at PRH.”

The new, advanced equipment will accompany the existing PRH CT scanner. The efficiencies gained from the two scanners operating will help meet increasing patient demand and will reduce wait times and time conflicts for scheduled and emergency scans.

“Our government is delivering on our promise of expanding diagnostics services across the province by funding the operation of CT scanners and training technicians for current and future demand,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “We’re expanding team-based care, reducing wait times and investing in cutting edge services so people get the care they need, when and where they need it. Allies like the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation are crucial to our work, and we’re profoundly grateful for their vision and generosity.”

A CT is diagnostic equipment that combines X-ray with advanced computer-processing technology to create accurate, detailed images of internal structures and organs. A CT scan is an advanced medical-imaging procedure that uses a revolving X-ray producing tube, special electronic sensors and powerful computers, to make slice-like, cross-sectional images.

“The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD) is extremely pleased to hear this announcement,” said Martin Johansen, OSRHD Chair. “The OSRHD is a proud funding partner for the CT scanner project, which will help to meet the growing health care needs of the region.”

The new CT scanner cost $5 million and was funded through generous donations to the SOS Medical Foundation, and by the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.

