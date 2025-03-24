The Western Hockey League announced today the awarding of an expansion franchise to the Penticton Vees for the 2025-26 WHL season along with the initiation of a franchise application process for the City of Chilliwack, to begin play in the 2026-27 WHL season.

“This is an exciting day, as the Western Hockey League takes its next step as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “Communities within B.C. produce talented young players from thriving grassroots hockey programs and we’re pleased to deliver WHL franchises to two important centres in the province – Penticton and Chilliwack. In each market the WHL operates in, we aim to serve as role models within the local hockey community, business community, and beyond. We look forward to the opportunity to continue these efforts in Penticton and Chilliwack.”



Penticton possesses an incredibly rich hockey history, a strong commitment from its municipal government, outstanding facilities, community support, and is also home to high-performance competition, including the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships.





Today’s announcement is an exciting moment for hockey in British Columbia and Western Canada, and we are thrilled that fans in Penticton and Chilliwack will get to experience elite-level junior hockey in their communities,” said Katherine Henderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada. “Providing Canadian athletes with premier development opportunities in our country is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada and our Members, and we anticipate the WHL’s expansion will have a positive impact on our efforts with BC Hockey to grow the game in a hockey system that prioritizes the safety and wellness of participants. We congratulate the WHL and the cities of Penticton and Chilliwack for their roles in ensuring the sport of hockey continues to thrive and unite communities across our country.”



The expansion of the WHL to Penticton and Chilliwack will increase the WHL footprint to 24 member Clubs by 2026-27, including 18 throughout Western Canada and six in the Pacific Northwest United States.

“As we evaluate the everchanging landscape of hockey, this marks a critical opportunity for the WHL to invest in enhancing the WHL Player Experience across all 24 WHL markets,” Near said. “The WHL remains committed to offering a world-class player experience for hockey’s elite junior-aged players, and with that, we will continually raise our standards across the board to adapt to the changing landscape.”



Strategically, these two key markets fit perfectly within the WHL’s existing footprint in the Western Conference, particularly as it pertains to B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Okanagan, and South Thompson Valley regions. Penticton will join the WHL’s B.C. Division and Western Conference for 2025-26.

Penticton, British Columbia (2025-26)



The WHL Penticton franchise will be owned and operated by Graham Fraser, who has been the majority owner of the BCHL’s Penticton Vees since June 2008. Fraser will migrate the Vees franchise to the WHL.





Joining Fraser as partners are Winnipeg Jets forward and Ontario Hockey League alumnus Mark Scheifele, former New York Rangers goaltender Mike Richter, and prominent Penticton businessmen Joe Walters and Gord Kovacik.



“We are excited to welcome Graham Fraser and the entire Penticton Vees ownership group, along with Fred Harbinson, to the WHL,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “Following productive conversations with BC Hockey and Hockey Canada, we collectively agree that the repatriation of the Penticton Vees is good for the game of hockey in Canada.”



Harbinson will serve as the President, General Manager, and Head Coach of the WHL’s Penticton Vees.



The WHL’s Penticton Vees franchise will join the B.C. Division in the Western Conference for the 2025-26 regular season.



“It’s a very exciting time for our community and the Penticton Vees,” Fraser said. “We feel the city and hockey team are ready to take the next step and join the WHL. With Fred Harbinson, Dean Clarke, and our staffs, we will be in a great place to have continued success. I would like to thank our ownership group of Mark Scheifele, Mike Richter, Joe Walters, and Gord Kovacik for their support in making this a reality.”



The Penticton Vees will be bound by Hockey Canada’s existing player transfer regulations as well as WHL regulations. The Vees will participate in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7. They will also participate in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, and 2025 CHL Import Draft. The Vees have begun recruiting a 15-player list, which will expand to the WHL standard 50-player list May 7.



“This is a monumental moment in our franchise’s history, starting as an iconic senior team in the 1950s, to being a premier Junior ‘A’ team for the past 65 years,” Harbinson said. “The move to the WHL is the next chapter in the legacy of hockey in Penticton. I look forward to this new challenge, while competing against the best players and coaches in junior hockey.”



Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre – a WHL-ready, multi-purpose facility that seats 5,000 – has been home to the Penticton Vees since 2008.



“Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre is WHL ready and is one of the best amateur sports facilities in all of Western Canada,” Near said. “It is only natural that this gem houses a franchise in the WHL. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring WHL hockey to Penticton for the 2025-26 WHL season.”



Opened in 2008, the South Okanagan Events Centre is owned by the City of Penticton and managed by Oak View Group. The Okanagan’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the South Okanagan Events Centre has played host to world-class concerts and events and houses the Okanagan Hockey School along with the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame.



The 95,000-square-foot facility includes three ice rinks, modern dressing rooms, food and beverage service, team merchandise store, and 27 luxury suites. The South Okanagan Events Centre is also connected to the 60,000-square-foot Penticton Trade and Convention Centre – one of the largest trade show and convention facilities in B.C.





The greater Penticton region is home to nearly 45,000 people. Penticton represents a natural, geographical rival for the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers.

The City of Penticton's Mayor Julius Bloomfield says:

"We're thrilled with the announcement today that the Western Hockey League is bringing the top tier of junior hockey to Penticton," says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. "Our community has a long, proud hockey tradition and it represents the next chapter in our story. The WHL will bring excitement, excellence and economic activity to our town and we can't wait for the first training camp to open."

"For fans, this is going to be an opportunity to see up-close some of the most talented players in the country," says Bloomfield. "It will also create significant economic activity for the community throughout the entire year. We want to thank the WHL and the Vees organization for seeing the potential in Penticton to make this happen."

The estimated economic impact of a WHL franchise, for a mid-market team, is approximately $7.9 million in direct impact and $14.9 million in indirect impact. The Vees will continue to play out of the 5,000 seat South Okanagan Events Centre

BCHL RESPONDS TO ANNOUNCEMENT

Below is what the BCHL had to say about teams departing from the league"

The BCHL acknowledged today that ownership of the Penticton Vees has acquired a Western Hockey League (WHL) expansion team, beginning in the 2025-26 season, and the City of Chilliwack has been identified as a WHL expansion location for 2026-27.

Vees ownership will retain its membership in the BCHL and will look to relocate in the near future, while the Chiefs organization, who had no involvement in the city’s WHL expansion process, remains committed to the BCHL and has already formally indicated they will play in the league in 2025-26, expressing their commitment beyond that as well.

“The BCHL remains committed to advancing its position as one of the world’s premier college-tracking junior hockey leagues,” said Rich Murphy, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Governors. “We thank the Vees organization for their contributions to the league and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they move forward with their relocation. In addition, we are please to have the Chiefs organization in the BCHL next season and beyond.”

“Our focus remains firmly on the future, one that is filled with opportunities for growth and league unity, while continuing our commitment to developing elite student athletes,” continued Murphy. “The BCHL continues to evolve as junior hockey undergoes significant changes, but its foundation remains solid. The league is committed to its mission of creating an environment for student athletes to develop, not only on the ice, but away from it as well, in the gym and in the classroom.”

As a member of the BCHL, there will be no interruption to the Vees current season. Further details about their relocation will be provided at a later date.