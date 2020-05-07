The City of West Kelowna is seeking applications for new members interested in participating on our Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC).

This is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents to make a meaningful impact in our community. By joining this committee, you will help shape local policies and projects, gain a deeper understanding of municipal processes and enhance your leadership skills.

How to apply:

West Kelowna residents interested in volunteering are invited to submit an application form to the Legislative Services Department. Please note that applicants may serve on only one advisory body at a time.

Application forms:

· Available online at westkelownacity.ca/councilcommittees

· Paper copies can be picked up at City Hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, BC

Submission methods:

· Complete an online application here

· Email the application to legislative.services@westkelownacity.ca

· Fax it to 778-797-1001

· Drop it off in person at City Hall, 3731 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, BC. Business hours are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our community!

About the role:

· Purpose: To advise Council on land use and economic development matters relating to agriculture and agri-business, and to act as a liaison between Council and the agri-business community.

· Term: Four years ending on Dec. 31, 2028.

· More information: The committee’s mandate, criteria and meeting procedures can be found in the detailed terms of reference, which is posted on the City’s website or can be picked up at City Hall.

For additional information, please contact the Development Services Department at 778-797-8830.