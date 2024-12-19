A one-acre off-leash dog park with permanent fencing has opened at Peach Orchard Beach Park just in time for Christmas.

A dog park with modular fencing had been operating at the location on a trial basis since May 2023. After positive feedback from local dog-owners, Council decided on June 11, 2024 to proceed with the establishment of a permanent park with black chain link fencing.

The park is now open for public use with winter hours from 7:30am to 8:00pm. An accessible pathway to the southeast entrance to the dog park will be added in 2025.

With the establishment of the permanent dog park, dogs are no longer allowed off leash outside the fenced area of Peach Orchard Beach Park during any time of the year. The south end of the park remains open for general passive use and events.

Complementing the dog park, there have been recent upgrades to the Peach Orchard Beach Park washroom building with two accessible year-round washrooms, and future upgrades include an improved volleyball court (2025) and new playground equipment (2026).

The Peach Orchard Beach Park dog park is Summerland’s third off-leash fenced dog park. The first was the dog beach at Peach Orchard Beach, which has been long established. The second was a 0.35-acre park installed in 2023 at the Dale Meadows Sports Complex after a two-year trial of a temporary ‘pop-up’ park.

While the Dale Meadows location is suitable for smaller dogs, it was recognized at the time there was a need for a one-acre park for larger dogs, leading to the trial at Peach Orchard Beach Park.

Quote:

“While we’ve recognized the need for a large off-leash dog park for some time, it has been a challenge finding an ideal location given that the District only has a limited amount of suitable land. That’s why we trialed the Peach Orchard Beach Park location on a temporary basis, and there’s no doubt it has proved popular with local dog-owners. With the permanent fencing, the new dog park will be a great amenity for pet owners for years to come and make Summerland a more dog-friendly community.”

~ Mayor Doug Holmes