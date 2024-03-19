On March 16, 2024 at about 5:00 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received several reports of a male displaying assaultive behavior on Bernard Avenue near Abbot Street in Kelowna.

Several police officers responded to the area and located a male in crisis. “The male was safely taken into custody,” said Sergeant Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

The investigation is still ongoing and “there is no reasons to believe that the public is at risk”, added Sergeant Judith Bertrand.