On March 16, 2024 at approximately 9:30 p.m. police officers responded to the report of an injured person in the 400 block of Queensway.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an injured person near the intersection of Pandosy Street. The person was transported to the hospital as a result of their injury.

"The scene of the incident was originally secured for examination but was released to the public at about midnight", stated Sergeant Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

“The investigation in still unfolding but at this time, it is believed to be an isolated incident”, added Sergeant Judith Bertrand.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300”.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net