From August 27 to August 30, 2024, a contracted crew will be falling marked danger trees damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the first phase of the Rose Valley Regional Park wildfire recovery.

The work will include assessments, identification and falling of trees that may pose a risk to public safety in the area immediately adjacent to Rose Valley Elementary School.

The public may notice crews in the area, the sound of power saws and heavy equipment operating in the park. Plans are also in place to address larger areas through salvage harvesting in later phases of the recovery process. A phased approach for recovery identifies the geographic area at risk for hazardous trees affected by the wildfire and the three phases to address them:

Phase 1: Priority hazardous tree falling along trails above the Rose Valley Elementary School

Phase 2: Hazardous tree falling along other maintained trails within the park

Phase 3: Salvage harvesting areas of large accumulation of hazardous trees

Rose Valley Regional Park remains closed to visitors. The Regional District of Central Okanagan asks that the public stay out of the park and observe all barricades and signs until the park is safe to reopen.