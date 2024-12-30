For the fourth year in a row, the Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) held its annual food drive through out the month of December in support of the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

Members brought non-perishable food items and toiletries to the complex when they came to play. They placed their donations under the 15 foot high pickleball Christmas tree which is made up of hundreds of broken pickleballs which are collected throughout the year.



Added to the previous years’ total, the VPA has now donated 3942 pounds of food to the cause. The spirit of giving at Christmas time, and throughout the year, is what makes the 1200 member strong Vernon Pickleball Association a very special community with a strong sense of belonging, sportsmanship and friendship.

For more information about the VPA please go to www.vernonpickleball.com



