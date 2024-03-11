The District of Summerland is excited to begin work on a new pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach which started Thursday, March 7.

The District of Summerland is excited to begin work on a new pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach which started Thursday, March 7. Provincial approvals are in place, and 51 piles will be installed in the next 3 weeks.

Burton Pile Driving was selected as the contractor and will be working daily (Monday to Friday) from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. driving piles. All the piles need to be installed by the end of March so they may be working longer hours per day as we get closer to the end of the month. Public should be aware that there will be significant noise generated from the driving of piles.

Once the piles have been completed, we will move towards construction of the deck and railings in April and May. There will still be some noise from this part of the project, but significantly less than the pile driving.

The Rotary Club of Summerland continues to raise funds for the extra features on the future pier. Anyone interested in contributing to the effort should visit www.summerlandrotary.com.