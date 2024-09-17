BC SPCA animal protection officers have seized three adult pit bull mixes, one male and two females, one heavily pregnant from a property in Kelowna. The dogs were living in a home infested with rats, the floors were covered in dog feces and urine.

“This was a horrible situation for both the people living in the home and the dogs that were rescued,” says Amrika Tikasingh, manager of the BC SPCA’s South Okanagan - Similkameen animal centre. “Large rats were seen jumping in and out of the windows and running throughout the home. The animal protection officers reported that the smell was overwhelming.” Tikasingh adds that in a misguided attempt to care for some baby rats, the residents put dog food out for them, which made the problem that much worse.

The three dogs were all brought to the BC SPCA’s Penticton Veterinary Hospital. Ellie, the pregnant dog, was x-rayed which showed she was in the late stages of pregnancy with a litter of ten puppies. Henry, the adult male and Sugar, the other adult female, were determined to be in good health.

“Ellie was due to give birth quickly, so there wasn’t enough time to find a foster who could accommodate a pregnant mom and 10 puppies,” says Amrika Tikasingh, manager of the BC SPCA’s South Okanagan - Similkameen animal centre. “She gave birth in the animal centre.”

Sadly, one of the puppies did not thrive. “Ellie found comfort in a soft squeeze toy that she must have with her at all times,” says Tikasingh. “She was clearly grieving the loss of her puppy. “

Tikasingh adds that Ellie is an amazing mother, and the puppies are progressing well with no health concerns. “We are currently collaborating with the vets at the BC SPCA’s Penticton Animal Hospital to stabilize Ellie’s weight as she is currently underweight, but we are working hard to make sure she makes a full recovery. As soon as Ellie is ready, she will be scheduled for spay surgery. “It is obvious that Ellie has had far too many litters for a dog of her age,” says Tikasingh. “This sweet girl with so much love to give needs a break from being pregnant.”

The puppies will be available for adoption when they are eight weeks old. Ellie will be available for adoption when she has recovered from her spay surgery. Henry has already found his forever home and Sugar is currently available for adoption.

If you can help Ellie and her puppies and other animals in need at the BC SPCA please visit spca.bc.ca/donations-emergency-rescue.