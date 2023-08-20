Residents who receive curbside waste collection services will be able to place two large items at the curb for pickup and disposal during the week of April 14-18, 2025.

This is an opportunity to dispose of large or bulky items such as furniture, appliances (refrigerators/stoves), exercise equipment or mattress.

On your regular garbage day, place these items at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. Please leave a minimum of 1 metre of space between your carts and large items, as a separate collection truck collects the oversized items. The maximum allowable weight per item is 90 kg / 200 lb.

Common accepted items include: furniture, appliances (such as refrigerators, stoves), exercise equipment and mattresses.

Items that are not accepted are objects with gas motors, televisions, hot water tanks and renovation waste such as toilets, plumbing fixtures and doors. Small appliances and electronics will not be collected, but they can be dropped off for free at J&C Bottle Depot at 200 Rosetown Avenue, PACE Electronics at 105 Martin Street (entrance on Estabrook Ave) or at Campbell Mountain Landfill at 1765 Reservoir Road.

Multifamily buildings are not eligible to participate in large item collection events.

For more information, please visit penticton.ca/garbage, call the Public Works Yards at 250-490-2500, or email publicworks@penticton.ca. Interested in getting an automated reminder the night before your garbage day? Visit penticton.ca/garbagereminder for more information.