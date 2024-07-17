On Thursday, July 18, Ellis Street will be closed beginning at 6:00 a.m. between Nanaimo Street and the Ellis Street Bridge. The full road closure will be in effect until paving is complete and drivers are advised to follow detours and obey traffic personnel.

On the same day, Munson Mountain Road will be fully closed so city crews can pave the way up to the parking lot.

Carmi Avenue will also be fully closed at the hairpin corner beginning Friday, July 19, in order for crews to complete paving. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time as detours will be in place. Watch for detour signs and obey traffic personnel.