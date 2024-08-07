Traffic detours will be in effect this week and next along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road from Galt Avenue to Warren Avenue as part of the Point Intersection group of projects, to allow for construction crews to complete roadwork upgrades.

These detours will be in effect between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with regular traffic flow returning outside of construction hours. Motorists should watch for detour signs, obey traffic personnel and allow extra time for travel along this corridor.

Vehicles will be able to exit both shopping centres via McDougall Avenue but should be prepared to wait for moving equipment as needed. All other entrances remain available, except for the southeast entrance to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre which remains closed for construction at this time.

For the latest updates involving the Point Intersection construction projects, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection