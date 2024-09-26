The new playground structure at the DND Grounds is now open and safe for families to use.

However, crews still have significant work to complete around the site, which may result in temporary closures of the playground from now until the end of October.

During this time, crews will be operating heavy equipment in the area to finalize landscaping, improve pathways, and install additional site amenities. For the safety of all park users, the playground will need to be closed on occasion while this work is being carried out.

Residents and visitors are asked to respect any signage or barriers in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the area. The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.

During periodic closures, residents and visitors are encouraged to explore other parks and outdoor spaces within the City of Vernon.