Western Hockey League playoff hockey will return to Kelowna when the Rockets host the Wenatchee Wild for games three and four of their best of seven series on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

"It's nice to have that confidence going back onto home ice, cause we're a way better team on home ice," said Jari Kykkanen about returning to play at home coming off a victory. "It's special playing at Prospera Place, we have some of the best fans in the whole league, they support us no matter what, whether we're winning or losing. I know come Tuesday and Wednesday they'll be cheering loud supporting us the best way they can."

The series kicked off on Friday night in Wenatchee where the Wild were able to come from behind to stun the Rockets 8-6 in a high scoring affair. In game two the Rockets once again took the lead, but were able to hold off Wenatchee - limiting them to just one power play in the game.

"I think our group, we're not too experienced in the playoffs," said Rockets veteran defenceman Caden Price on their game one loss. 'It took a little getting used to, their power play ran pretty hot, so that wasn't ideal. The second game we calmed it down a lot more and had a lot less panic, we got a feel for the crowd, the game and their barn, I think we did a good job that second game regrouping.

"I'm really excited to play at home. The crowd is going to be awesome and we feed off of that. Our crowds have been unbelievable all year, so we're super excited to play in front of them and be back on home ice."

Playing in their first WHL playoff game, the Wild fell behind early after the Rockets found the back of the net 1:07 into the game. At the end of the opening frame, Wenatchee trailed 4-1.

The two then traded goals early in the second period before the Wild were able to capitalize on the power play three times and swing the momentum their way. With Michael Cicek sitting in the box for tripping, Briley Wood was at the backdoor where the rebound bounced to him. Nearly a minute later Carter Kowalyk was assessed a double minor for slew footing, while his defence partner Caden Price was assessed a ten minute misconduct. On the ensuring power play Karter Prosofsky and Graham Sward struck 25 seconds apart to tie the game at five. Two minutes later Rockets defenceman Marek Rocak skated from along the point to the right faceoff circle where he restored Kelowna's lead. While playing four-on-four hockey, Wood at the back door tapped in his third of the game with 11 seconds left in the frame.

In the third period, Wood struck again in tight, was able to give the Wild their first lead of the game with his fourth of the night 7:06 into the third period. Kenta Isogai (1) added an empty net goal with two seconds left in regulation.

The Rockets were without veteran defenceman Carter Kowalyk, who served a one game suspension for slew footing in game one the night before. Affiliate defenceman Lachlan Staniforth suited up Kowalyk's place, dressing in his first WHL Playoff game.

Just like the night before, the Rockets were able to get on the board early. Standing in front of the Wenatchee net, Andrew Cristall redirected Caden Price's drive past Daniel Hauser 1:10 into the game. Kelowna extended their lead by a pair after Price teed up another shot that this time Trae Johnson cruising to the right of the net was able to put away after the puck found its way onto his stick.

The Wild cut the Rockets lead in half with the lone goal of the middle stanza. At 11:14, Briley Wood fed the puck from behind the Rockets net teeing up Sam Ward with a one-timer in the left face off circle.

The Wild elected to pull Hauser with 2:40 to play in regulation, ten seconds later Luke Schelter (1) deposited the puck into the empty net.

