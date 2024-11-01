Now that Halloween is over and November has arrived, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) reminds residents that they still have time to take advantage of curbside yard waste collection, which runs until the end of December.

Bi-weekly fall yard waste pickup ends Tuesday, December 31 this year. That is the last day in the Central Okanagan for the curbside yard waste pickup program until collection resumes March 3, 2025.

Residents are reminded to put yard waste out for collection by 7 am on the morning of pickup. Please do not overload carts (maximum weight 100 kg) and ensure the lid can close to prevent spillage. Residents can refer to the Living Greener Calendar, or download the handy Recycle Coach App to determine their yard waste collection week.

All yard waste collected curbside is given new life by composting and reusing it, so it’s important to keep what is put in the cart to yard waste only. Plastic bags, flowerpots, rocks, sod, kitchen scraps, or garbage need to be left out. Material collected is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which can be used in gardens come spring.

Accepted items include:

Pumpkins (place non-painted pumpkins in yard waste cart, place painted in garbage)

Leaves

Wood chips, bark

Pine or other tree needles

Garden plants

Grass clippings

Fruit droppings

Branches and pruning’s up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) in diameter and less than one meter (3 feet) in length

For additional yard waste carts and collection options, contact your municipality or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.