Construction crews will soon wrap up at Skaha Lake Road and Galt Avenue and switch to the next phase of work involving the Point Intersection group of projects.

Beginning Tuesday, May 21, crews will shift to South Main Street and Kinney Avenue to install new underground utilities and complete traffic safety upgrades.

This requires a temporary road closure between Dawson Avenue and Secrest Avenue, which will be in place during normal construction hours, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Also, Kinney Avenue (east of Skaha Lake Road) will be permanently closed and transformed into a greenspace for pedestrians and cyclists. A new pedestrian/cyclist flasher will also be installed to enhance safety.

Infrastructure work throughout this section includes removing and replacing water, storm and electrical infrastructure, upgrading sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and installing new streetlights. Construction is expected to extend into late summer.

The City’s Engineering department is reaching out to residents living in the immediate area to notify them of the temporary disruption, including details of the road detours.

Meanwhile, drivers travelling along Skaha Lake Road should watch for a detour on Saturday, May 11, due to paving.

Work will also begin on Kinney Avenue south of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre starting Monday, May 13. While this will not require a full road closure, anyone travelling in this area should watch for signage and be aware that starting Tuesday, May 21, the entrances to the parking lot off Kinney Avenue may be temporarily closed during construction hours. Shoppers are advised to access the shopping centre off Atkinson Street, Warren Avenue or Main Street.

For more details on road detours and the project timeline, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.