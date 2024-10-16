On December 17, 2022, Penticton RCMP were called to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of a business in the 300-block of Martin Street.

According to a witness, the victim was standing beside his vehicle when he was approached by a male who stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

It was initially believed the victim would survive, but in the days that followed, his condition changed, and he succumbed to his injuries.

“The investigation has made considerable progress, with investigators believing this was a targeted attack,” stated Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Police are continuing to advance the investigation by focusing on identifying the person, or persons involved. We’re reaching out to the public after almost two years in the hope that someone has information they’ve yet to contact us about,” explained Cpl. Grandy.

"Ted Randhawa was a remarkable individual with extraordinary talents. Whether it be golf, building motorcycles, carpentry, or mechanics, there was nothing Ted could not fix, build, or craft. He truly was one of a kind,” says his mother. “We owe it to his memory to bring those responsible for his untimely death to justice, so Ted can finally rest in peace."

“The incident took place in a busy area with many businesses and passersby,” says Cpl. Grandy. “The likelihood of someone seeing or knowing more about this is high”.

Police are asking anyone who might have further information about this incident to contact the Penticton RCMP.