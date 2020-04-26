An alert neighbour assisted police with the arrest of a prolific offender who was wanted by police. On Monday December 30th, 2024 at approximately 8:10am, the witness noticed a vehicle near Silver Star Road in Vernon and thought the driver was acting in a suspicious manner.

Sensing something was not right, the witness contacted police to report his observations.

Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP immediately recognized the description of the vehicle as it is similar to a vehicle the police were looking for. The frontline officers quickly set up a coordinated response to locate the vehicle. Though the driver attempted to evade police, the officers were in a position to deploy a tire deflation device (spike belt) which brought the vehicle to a stop. After attempting to flee on foot, the driver was apprehended without further incident.

It is these types of tips that can often assist an already active investigation said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. You never know if you have the missing piece to the puzzle. In this case, the witness did the right thing by observing and reporting.

Police arrested Vernon resident, 31-year old Dale Babiy, on outstanding criminal warrants. He currently remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.