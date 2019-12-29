Kelowna RCMP is advising that the two west bound lanes on Hwy 33 West at Homer Rd are closed.

On December 16, 2024 at approximately 03:40 pm, the Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Hwy 33 West and Homer Road. RCMP Traffic Services are on scene and are awaiting the the arrival of the reconstructionist. The occupants of one vehicle were transported to the hospital.

“The road is expected to be closed for sometime. Please plan for delays and/or an alternate route as this is having a significant impact on traffic,” said Sgt. Judith Bertrand, Media Relations Officer.