On November 20, 2024 a Summerland RMCP officer was making proactive patrols in direct response to a recent uptick of property crime when he observed a suspicious parked vehicle. Further investigation revealed that this vehicle was reported stolen and appeared to be full of suspected stolen property as well.

The vehicle was seized and searched by police, leading to the recovery of stolen identification, credit cards and other personal items taken in thefts and break and enters across multiple jurisdictions. The suspects have now been identified and charges are pending.

“We believe this investigation will have a significant impact on property crime in the District of Summerland,” stated Cpl. Sean Hall, Summerland RCMP acting detachment commander.

This is also a good time to remind people to secure their valuables, identification, and other items and not to leave anything of value in your vehicles.

If you have information that may assist in this or any other investigation, please call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.