During the last month of 2024, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have noted a marked increase in break and enters to businesses within Vernon.

Since December 15th, frontline investigators have responded to more than a dozen reports of an unknown person or persons gaining entry to businesses after-hours. It appears that the majority of the businesses targeted are salons in the beauty industry with entry gained by smashing through the doors or windows.

In some of the cases, the business was found insecure by a passer-by who reported it to police said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, The amount of damage done by these suspects to break into the property is often far greater than anything they steal from inside.

The investigations continue in this string of break and enters. If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.