Police are currently investigating a suspicious death which occurred in downtown Vernon. On Monday, December 9th, 2024, at approximately 7:00 am, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a deceased person in the Vernon downtown core.

The body of a man was found in the creek of a wooded area between 31st Avenue and the Freshco building toward the north end of the park.

Police have identified the man as 55-year old, Cory Fregin of Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and are reaching out to the public for information about this death. said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Cory was found wearing a red and black plaid jacket and we are requesting anyone who saw this man in this area on December 8th or December 9th to reach out to police.

Anyone with any information on Cory Fregin’s death, his whereabouts on December 8th and 9th, 2024, has dashcam footage of Mr Fregin or saw any suspicious activity on or near 31st Avenue near the creek on December 8th or December 9th, 2024 to please contact the Vernon RCMP Detachment at (250) 545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.