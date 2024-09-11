On Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, at approximately 3:15 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision between a bus and passenger vehicle near the intersection of Highway 97A and Canyon Road in Enderby. Findings from the initial investigation have determined a grey Honda Accord travelling northbound on highway 97A attempted to make a left hand turn across oncoming traffic and was struck on the rear passenger side by a commercial coach bus travelling southbound on the highway. Two of the three occupants of the Honda were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the third occupant did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to conduct their investigation. A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) team attended to conduct a full examination of the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.