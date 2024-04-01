Kelowna RCMP has cleared the scene following a homicide in the 100-block of Adams Road area of Kelowna.

On March 27, 2024 at approximately 2:30pm the Kelowna RCMP were called to the 100 block of Adams Road after receiving a report of shots fired in which a subsequent fire ensued. Upon police entry into the business two deceased were located.

This is an isolated incident and no public are at risk. The Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and will be working in partnership with the BC Coroners Service to determine the causes of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number # 2024-15930 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.