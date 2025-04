West Kelowna RCMP have opened a missing person investigation for an individual last seen in the area of the Westside Road landslide on Tuesday April 1, 2025.

Police in that area have located unique items associated to the missing person and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue will be continuing the search for additional items today or tomorrow morning.

Out of respect and privacy for the family of the missing person, their name will not be released at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.