On Saturday, January 25th, 2025, around 6:15 p.m., police received a report or a pedestrian involved collision at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Silver Star Road in Vernon. Frontline officers responded and preliminary findings from their investigation suggest the pedestrian was crossing Silverstar Road in the crosswalk when they were struck by a pickup truck making a left hand turn from Pleasant Valley Road onto Silver Star Road. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The victim, a 71-year old woman, was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services with serious, life threatening injuries. Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision. A member of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-1254