On Friday, November 22nd, 2024, around 5 p.m., police received a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a business in the 5100-block of 26th St. Frontline officers attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a firearm being discharged. No injuries were reported and findings from our investigation so far indicate this to be targeted and not a random act, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-19624 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com