The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is currently conducting an ongoing investigation into a suspected clandestine lab on a rural property in Spallumcheen.

The investigation was initiated earlier in the week when officers attended a property on Reservoir Road and observed materials that suggested to them the possible presence of a drug lab. As a result, a search warrant was obtained and executed, leading to the discovery of further evidence consistent with the production of drugs.

It’s expected there will be a continued police presence at the property for several more days, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. At this time, there is no immediate risk to the safety of the public. The RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (Federal CLEAR Team) is deployed and is assisting in assessing and safely processing the scene.

There is no additional information for release at this time and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028.