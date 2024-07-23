The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a fire that occurred in Coldstream early this morning. On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, around 5:40 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a report that a portable toilet was on fire on Westkal Road in Coldstream. The fire spread to a hedge but was extinguished by Coldstream Fire Department personnel before it reached any of the nearby homes.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown but it is considered suspicious, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We’re asking residents living in the area to check their home surveillance for anything suspicious between 5 and 5:45 a.m. If you notice anything, or were out and about around that time and noticed anything, please give us a call.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-12271.