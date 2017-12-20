On February 10, 2025, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded immediately to a report of a shooting minutes prior at a residence in the 400 block of Winnipeg St. Upon arrival, officers confirmed no one had been injured.

Officers were on scene earlier today as they continued to gather evidence, speak to witnesses, and work to identify suspect(s).

At this time, police believe the shooting was a targeted incident. This incident occurred during daylight hours at a known problem property. Given this is the second shooting at the residence in less than a month, police remain vigilant in monitoring activities associated with the home. Police are actively working to identify and locate those responsible.

The RCMP will bring this property forward to the newly created City of Penticton Public Safety Teams Property Standards Compliance Team (PSCUT). This is a multi agency enforcement team mandated to enhance the health, safety and security of communities, including a sense of safety, by addressing properties that generally have significant detrimental impact on surrounding areas. It is another tool when traditional attempts by any of the City departments have not resulted in changes or improvements. This team is in its infancy, having only been established in late January of 2025, and is comprised of staff from the Penticton RCMP, City of Penticton Fire Department, Bylaw Services, and Development Services.

"This brazen disregard for public safety is deeply concerning," said Supt. Beth McAndie, Penticton South Okanagan Regional Similkameen Regional Detachment’s Commander. "Ensuring the safety of our community remains our Detachment's priority, and we're asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation. If you saw anything suspicious or have any relevant information, please report it to the police."

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, or who was driving by the area around the time with dash-cam footage, to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.