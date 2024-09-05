On September 4, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an altercation between a youth male and an adult male, that began on a BC Transit bus at the UBCO transit exchange. Members of the public and UBCO security provided first aid to the youth male prior to the arrival of emergency services, who then transported the youth to Kelowna General Hospital for minor injuries and assessment.

Investigators are still gathering evidence including attempting to identify the adult suspect involved. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with an officer, is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-51881.

Based on the information and evidence thus far, this incident is believed to have been isolated and there is no concern for public safety. No further details will be provided at this time.