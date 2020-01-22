On Friday January 10, 2025 at approximately 5:35am Kelowna RCMP received a report of a business break and enter in the 1100 block of Gordon Drive.

Two male suspects were involved in the incident that lasted under two minutes with a collection of unique rocks and gems being taken. A dark blue Hyundai Tucson four-door SUV was seen leaving the area with the two suspects inside.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are seeking the public’s assistance in this matter. If you have dash camera footage from the 1100 block of Gordon Avenue from 5:30am – 5:45am on Friday morning please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-1645