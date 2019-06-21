“Thank you to the media and public for helping police search for this young woman,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer.

West Kelowna RCMP say the 13-year-old female reported missing on February 27, 2025 is located and is safe.

West Kelowna RCMP spent the afternoon searching for the teen who left her residence on foot in the 2800-block of Scharf Road at approximately 1:15 p.m

She was last seen heading toward the Glen Canyon area.

Numerous RCMP officers including the assistance of RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services were seen in the Glen Rosa area during the search.