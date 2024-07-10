West Kelowna RCMP members hope that maybe you’ve seen someone with a tractor they suddenly obtained illegally and will call it in.

At 5 a.m. on the morning of July 7th, 2024, surveillance cameras captured a truck and trailer departing with a stolen tractor from a business on the 1000 block of Stevens Road. The tractor is worth over $70,000 and is an Orange Kabota farm tractor, Model M4N-071HDCC1.

A similar theft occurred at the business on June 4th, when another tractor was driven through the fence and loaded onto a trailer before departing the area.

If you know anything about this crime call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net.