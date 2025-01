Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to a report of a serious incident in the 700 block of Saucier Avenue at approximately 4:15am on Friday morning.

One person has been taken to hospital and their status is unknown at this time. Police taped off an area on Saucier Avenue while they investigated.

Officers are in the early stages of this investigation and no other details will be released. There is no danger to public safety