On July 10, 2024, Kelowna RCMP were requested to check on the wellbeing of 41-year old Andrew Costea of Kelowna, stemming from a voicemail he left earlier in the morning.

Police attended his residence and confirmed he wasn’t home, as well as his vehicle, a black 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing BC license plate VF737M was gone.

Andrew has links to the Beaverdell area and is also known to travel to Peachland. Anyone accessing rural roads is asked to keep an eye out for his vehicle.

Andrew Costea is described as;

- Caucasian male;

- 41 years old;

- 6 feet;

- 150lbs;

- Brown hair;

- Brown eyes;

- Facial hair.

The family of Andrew along with police are concerned for his wellbeing and seeking public assistance in locating him. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or observe his vehicle are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP immediately at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-38491.