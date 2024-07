The Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Samantha Truden.

The 34-year old was last seen on June 5, 2024 in Kelowna. Her family and friends are extremely worried and are concerned about her well-being.

Ms. Truden is described as:

Female

5’3”

108 lbs

red / burgundy or brown hair

various tattoos on her body

nose piercing

If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Truden or have had any contact with her, please contact the Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-34165.