The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 59-year old Danial Richard Corcoran who was last seen on July 8th, 2024 at 8:45pm in Vernon.
Police are concerned for Danial's health and well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danial Corcoran is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.