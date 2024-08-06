The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with a recent series of thefts in the South Okanagan region.
Over the past three weeks, there has been an increase in reports of theft from motor vehicles and property from homes spanning from Peachland to Osoyoos. The incidents typically occur during the night, with the thieves targeting unlocked vehicles, bikes and any other insecure property.
Investigators have obtained witness photos and surveillance, which shows a person of interest related to the thefts. The person is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 35 – 45 years of age, blonde hair with a skinny build.
We urge anyone who recognizes this individual or has any information related to these thefts to come forward, says Cst. Kelly Brett. Even the smallest piece of information could be crucial in helping us solve these cases and prevent further incidents.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and reference Penticton RCMP file 2024-11568, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppers.com.
The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP reminds the community to take precautions to protect their vehicles and belongings. Always lock your car doors, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight, and report any suspicious activity to the police.