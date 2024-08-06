The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with a recent series of thefts in the South Okanagan region.

Over the past three weeks, there has been an increase in reports of theft from motor vehicles and property from homes spanning from Peachland to Osoyoos. The incidents typically occur during the night, with the thieves targeting unlocked vehicles, bikes and any other insecure property.

Investigators have obtained witness photos and surveillance, which shows a person of interest related to the thefts. The person is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 35 – 45 years of age, blonde hair with a skinny build.