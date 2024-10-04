On October 1, 2024 at 2:39pm Salmon Arm RCMP were advised of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Hwy, 5km east of Canoe.

Initial police investigation suggest a Toyota mini-van crossed the centre line and collided with a Toyota pickup truck. BC Ambulance were on scene and advised the driver and lone occupant of a Toyota mini van was deceased. Two occupants in a Toyota pickup truck were transported to hospital with minor injuries. The highway was reopened after being closed for 3 hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, reference file number 2024-6314.